UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $179.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

