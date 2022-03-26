UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives $13.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

USER stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 in the last quarter.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

