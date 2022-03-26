Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.47. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $6.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $258.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.24. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,495,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

