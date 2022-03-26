Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.36.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

