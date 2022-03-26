VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.96% from the stock’s previous close.

EINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on VanEck ETF Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. assumed coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on VanEck ETF Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on VanEck ETF Trust from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VanEck ETF Trust to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, VanEck ETF Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

VanEck ETF Trust stock opened at C$12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. VanEck ETF Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$26.06. The firm has a market cap of C$581.86 million and a PE ratio of -7.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.56.

