Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 76,433.3% in March

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 76,433.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
VTC stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.
