Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.55.

VSTA opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

