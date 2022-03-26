Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Vasta Platform updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:VSTA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 150,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
