Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Vasta Platform updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VSTA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 150,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.