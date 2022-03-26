Veles (VLS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00

Veles (VLS) traded up 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $18,283.17 and $13.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,292.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.37 or 0.07053882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00278110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00818015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00108217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013369 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.86 or 0.00471539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.26 or 0.00472442 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,442 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,935 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars.

