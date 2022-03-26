Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNTR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $190.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

