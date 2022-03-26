VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VEON. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.
NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.56 on Friday. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.
About VEON (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
