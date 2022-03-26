VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VEON. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.56 on Friday. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in VEON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in VEON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in VEON by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VEON by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

