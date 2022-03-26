Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 598,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,520,433 shares.The stock last traded at $36.79 and had previously closed at $36.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Get Veoneer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Veoneer ( NYSE:VNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 1,568.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,001,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,045 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,698,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,458,000 after purchasing an additional 699,085 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,242,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.