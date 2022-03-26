Versarien (LON:VRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.91% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:VRS opened at GBX 20.01 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. Versarien has a 52-week low of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 46.75 ($0.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.65. The company has a market capitalization of £38.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.
About Versarien (Get Rating)
