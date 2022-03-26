Versarien (LON:VRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:VRS opened at GBX 20.01 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. Versarien has a 52-week low of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 46.75 ($0.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.65. The company has a market capitalization of £38.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

