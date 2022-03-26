VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,793,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,263. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

