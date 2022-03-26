Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 360,988 shares.The stock last traded at $63.35 and had previously closed at $61.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vicor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

