Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VINC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

VINC stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $20.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,303,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,941,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after buying an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 654,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 427,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 401,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

