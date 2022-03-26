Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VCISY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. Vinci has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

