Viomi Technology (VIOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Viomi Technology to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.
VIOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Viomi Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.