Viomi Technology (VIOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Viomi Technology to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

VIOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 874.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viomi Technology by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 170,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 43.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

