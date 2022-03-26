Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,157,425 shares of company stock worth $56,593,929. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

