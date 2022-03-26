Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RDGL stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Vivos has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Vivos alerts:

About Vivos (Get Rating)

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.