Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VYGVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.65.

Voyager Digital stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

