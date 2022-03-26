Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $12.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

VYGR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 605,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,912. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $359.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,948 shares of company stock worth $98,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01.

