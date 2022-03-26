VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VPCB opened at $9.75 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPCB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

