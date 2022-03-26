WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Sells 52,996 Shares of Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 52,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.67), for a total transaction of A$119,241.00 ($88,326.67).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 130.91 and a quick ratio of 130.91.
About WAM Capital (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.