WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Sells 52,996 Shares of Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 52,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.67), for a total transaction of A$119,241.00 ($88,326.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 130.91 and a quick ratio of 130.91.

About WAM Capital

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

