Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,435,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after buying an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.20. 512,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,060. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

