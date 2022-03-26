WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Up 1.9%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €5.34 ($5.87) and last traded at €5.34 ($5.87). Approximately 1,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.24 ($5.76).

The firm has a market cap of $803.58 million and a PE ratio of 5,340.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

