WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Get WD-40 alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.23. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.46 and a 52 week high of $321.41.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. WD-40’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.