Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Shares of GXO opened at $73.07 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.