Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $253,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after purchasing an additional 323,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,526,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.05.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $186.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.12 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,920.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

