Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

VYMI opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

