Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $109.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

