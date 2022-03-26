Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.
Shares of BSV opened at $77.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
