Wedbush Comments on NetApp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NetApp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTAP. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.07. NetApp has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 749.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,361 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 48,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $66,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

