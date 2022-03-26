Wells Fargo & Company Lowers MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.97.

MEIP stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 50.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 202,521 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 99.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

