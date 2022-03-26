Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to “Equal Weight”

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
