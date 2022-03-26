Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.62. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

