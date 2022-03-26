William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NetApp in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.19. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of NTAP opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.