Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Trading Up 0.6%

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. Approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

