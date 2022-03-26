Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) to post sales of $85.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.10 million to $88.62 million. Wingstop reported sales of $70.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $362.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $376.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $421.67 million, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $435.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WING. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.81. 399,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,821. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.68.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.