Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Winland has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

