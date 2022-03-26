Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Winland has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
