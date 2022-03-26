Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 75.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $35,597,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $24,963,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.