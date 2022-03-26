Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wipro by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wipro by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wipro by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wipro by 45.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 103,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

