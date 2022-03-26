WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of CXSE opened at $40.27 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXSE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 272,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 217,039 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 291,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 195,532 shares in the last quarter.

