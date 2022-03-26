Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($71.75) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue downgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 4,400 ($57.93) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,325.00.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Wizz Air has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $18.00.

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

