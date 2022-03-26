WOWswap Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00012565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $3.17 million and $40,601.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

