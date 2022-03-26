Wrapped NXM (WNXM) One Day Volume Hits $1.73 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $31.13 or 0.00070319 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $52.20 million and $1.73 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

