Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Million

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $57.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of XENE opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.