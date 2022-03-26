Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Million

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to report $9.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.75 million to $15.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $57.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on XENE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.66 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,696,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

