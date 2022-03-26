XPeng (XPEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of XPeng stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 6.81.
A number of research firms recently commented on XPEV. CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.
XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
