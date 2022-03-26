XPeng (XPEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 6.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEV. CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in XPeng by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in XPeng by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in XPeng by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

