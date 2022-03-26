Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Gap Down to $17.42

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $16.86. Xperi shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 7,534 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 24.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 303.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

